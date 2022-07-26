ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Reigns gets creative with date nights while parenting five kids

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 3 days ago

The head of the table must get “creative” with how he plans out his dates.

Roman Reigns, the long-reigning WWE champion, and his wife, Galina Becker, married in 2014. They have five kids — including two sets of twins. On Tuesday, Reigns appeared on NBC’s “Today” show to promote his SummerSlam main event against Brock Lesnar, and opened up about the challenges

“It’s loud, it’s hectic … it’s one of those things when you have that many kids you really have to have a schedule and get everything in line,” Reigns said. “And almost treating it like a business, because there’s just so many of them. And you have to try to delegate, and give them all as much attention as possible.

“It’s been great. My schedule’s shifted around a little bit, so I have a lot more time at home now, and I can feel that relationship strengthening, and those bonds are getting better and better. It’s a very blessed situation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fKCL_0gtY6okf00
Roman Reigns and wife Galina Becker at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

But, he does make time for dates. After he revealed backstage that some dates include manis and pedis, Reigns expanded on how he makes the time to keep the bond strong with his wife.

“Date nights, date lunches — you have to be creative when you have a lot of kids and you have to continue to put the work in your relationships,” Reigns said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Vk80_0gtY6okf00
Roman Reigns, wife Galina Becker and daughter Joelle

The 37-year-old Reigns has held WWE’s Universal Championship for 694 days, and the WWE championship for 113 days.

