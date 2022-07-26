Kourtney Kardashian Lays on Top of Travis Barker in PDA-Packed Beach Date

www.etonline.com
Margaret Flores
2d ago
these are private moments so if you keep posting for people to comment you better be able to take the heat that comes with it and stop complaining about what they write
Reply(1)
19
Susie Stilletto
2d ago
So.... the same people who talk about how their kids shouldn't be subjected to the spotlight because they are famous keep subjecting them to attention and teasing from their peers because the only way they can stay relevant is being pictured acting like a teenager when they are 40 something. 🙄
Reply
12
Michelle Robertson Brownfield
2d ago
I find it strange that she like morph’s into whom ever she’s dating. I’ve never seen so much black ever from her.
Reply
21
Comments / 57