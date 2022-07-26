ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD officers visit kids in Trinity Gardens to educate them about violence

By Meaghan Mackey
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For day three of youth violence prevention week in Mobile, officers met with kids at a community summer camp in the Trinity Gardens area.

This week is the final week of summer camp before these kids head back to school.

Police took the time to play with them and explain why guns can lead them down a bad path.

Summer camp leaders, like Morgan Bernard, say doing things like this are impactful because it starts the conversation with kids earlier rather than later.

Camp leaders say kids being involved in summer camp also helps keep them out of trouble. For more on youth violence prevention week, click here .

