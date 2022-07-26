20-year-old Erik Garcia dead, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in College Station (College Station, TX)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 20-year-old Erik Garcia, from Bryan, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured two other people early Monday morning in College Station. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Texas Avenue at Lincoln Avenue [...]
More Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Houston Accident News
- Recent San Antonio Accident News
- Recent Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Texas Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Texas? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0