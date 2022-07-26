ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

20-year-old Erik Garcia dead, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in College Station (College Station, TX)

 3 days ago

Authorities identified 20-year-old Erik Garcia, from Bryan, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured two other people early Monday morning in College Station. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Texas Avenue at Lincoln Avenue [...]

