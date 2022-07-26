‘A League of Their Own’ First Full Trailer Released

The reboot series of the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” has a full trailer out. This is the first full trailer for the series that has been released.

The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. The series, filmed in Western Pennsylvania, will feature new characters and will cover important topics such as race and sexuality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8qMhtkB18k

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A League of Their Own – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8qMhtkB18k)

The trailer is 2 minutes and 7 seconds, and gives viewers a look into the lives and struggles of the leading ladies, who play for the Rockford Peaches.

The trailer features several moments that the women have to overcome: a coach denies two Black women from trying out, saying, “I don’t think you understand. This is an All-American league.” One of the characters, Max Chapman (Chanté Adams) replies, “We’re pretty All-American,” before throwing a great pitch. Later, Max can be seen trying out for another team, to which she is told that she needs to work at a local factory in order to play, and she does exactly that.

The women also have to deal with all kinds of rules that men do not. They can wear dresses only (no pants), they can’t drink or smoke, and they must follow an early curfew. Later, a coach says that if they want the game to be more exciting, they should give the women shorter skirts. Due to all of this, it is clear that the women will have a lot to deal with, but the way they are shown handling it looks great.

“A League of Their Own” Series Trailer Excites Fans

The “A League of Their Own” series features a star-studded cast: Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, Priscilla Delgado, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, Nat Faxon, Kevin Dunn, Marquise Vilsón, and Nancy Lenehan. Additionally, Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in the film, will make a cameo as a bartender at a gay bar as well.

The Twitter page for the series, @LeagueOnPrime, tweeted: “Their game. Their rules. The new #LeagueOfTheirOwn series hits home August 12th on @PrimeVideo. #FindYourTeam”.

Fans of the original movie were pumped to see the trailer. Twitter user @KrisWroteThis wrote: “Haven’t been so hyped for a series in a long time. Super excited to see this adaptation of one of my favorite movies of all-time!”

The original movie followed the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The league was made when men were fighting in World War II and couldn’t play baseball. Both the movie and series are based on the premise.

Another user, @LindsayPatton, said: “I don’t care if this story is told 7,385 ways. I’ll still show up.”

The series is set to premiere on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.