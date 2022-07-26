Congresswomen hear perspectives from the field

Surrounded by acres and acres of summer green cornfields, the Peterson family farm played host Monday to a United States House Agriculture Committee Farm Bill listening session.

Two U.S. Congresswomen who sit on the Ag Committee, Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig and Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos moderated the listening session, which was the first installment in a series of listening sessions to be held in the Midwest.

Congress reviews the Farm Bill every five years. The last bill was enacted in December 2018. The bill supports America’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards through a variety of safety net, farm loan, conservation and disaster assistance programs.

The two-hour session attracted more than 125 family farmers, producers and other agricultural stakeholders. The session, held in a storage barn on the Peterson farm, was live-streamed on YouTube.

Both Craig, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Northfield, and Bustos, who sits on the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee, thanked Brian, Bruce and Chris Peterson for hosting the session at their sprawling farm, located east of Northfield.

Bustos, who said she comes from “a long line of farmers,” asked the crowd if they had ever heard of John Deere? Bustos asked the question in jest as she sat at a table with Craig in front of a huge piece of green and yellow agricultural machinery that was likely manufactured in her home district.

Both Bustos and Craig talked about how passing legislation on the agricultural committee takes bipartisan cooperation, which differs from other congressional committees deadlocked by partisan politics.

“Angie was the first member to get E15 passed in Congress,” Bustos said, referring to the ethanol sales bill that allows year-round sales that was advanced in June.

Listening session attendees were allowed two minutes to discuss how the 2023 Farm Bill could be strengthened.

The first speaker was farm owner Bruce Peterson who said keeping the crop insurance program strong benefits both beginning and veteran farmers. Next up to the microphone was Thom Peterson, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

“Agriculture is so important to Minnesota,” said Peterson. “It’s a $17 billion part of our state’s economy.”

Peterson called the 2018 Farm Bill a good one, but said more could be built into the next version. He called for strengthening programs concerning mental health for farmers, as well as programs on preventing foreign animal diseases, and programs affecting climate change, water conservation and meat processing.

Gary Wertish, president of Minnesota Farmers Union, told the crowd that continued rural development programs intending to keep families on the farms encouraged more food security in general.

Bob Worth, a farmer from Lincoln County in the western part of the state, talked about how inflation was hitting farmers particularly hard.

“As you can see by my grey hair, I’ve been around for a lot of farm bills,” Worth said. “With prices and yields going up and down each year, we need a safety net.”

Worth asked the congressional members on the agricultural committee not to “tie conservation efforts to crop insurance. “Please keep working hard hard so that we’d don’t have to have a Farm Bill extension.”

Although improvements and revisions to the 2023 Farm Bill would not be decided for another year, the listening session enabled area farmers and producers to voice their concerns and offer suggestions for improvement.

“The farm bill is important because of SNAP,” said Anika Rychner, senior director of the Northfield Community Action Center. “The benefits impact Northfield families who rely on The Emergency Food Assistance Program. That’s a huge source of food for us.”

Rychner explained the federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. USDA provides 100% American-grown USDA Foods and administrative funds to states to operate The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

“This series of listening sessions gives House Agricultural Committee Members the opportunity to hear directly from farmers, producers and stakeholders about the emerging issues they are facing to ensure that the upcoming Farm Bill will give farmers the resources they need to build prosperous lives in rural America,” said a media advisory from Craig’s office.