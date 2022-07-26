Flood Watch issued for Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-26 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette;...alerts.weather.gov
