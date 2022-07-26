ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Flood Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd and Magoffin. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 805 PM EDT, flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paintsville, Prestonsburg, Salyersville, Mason, Allen, Dobson, Swamp Branch, Leander, Bonanza, Riceville, Patrick, Brainard, Denver, Fitz, Ballot, Dotson, Collista, East Point, Ivyton and Conley.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilbert Creek, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Hinch, Gilbert, Panther, Hampden, Meador and Edgarton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott and Magoffin. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 816 PM EDT, flooding is occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Estill, Martin, Wayland, Allen, Bosco, Garret, Porter Junction, Hippo, Eastern, Hueysville, Betty, Mid, Langley, Glo, Handshoe, Pyramid, Bolyn, Mousie, Hunter and Minnie.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 05:34:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Magoffin FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott and Magoffin. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 816 PM EDT, flooding is occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Estill, Martin, Wayland, Allen, Bosco, Garret, Porter Junction, Hippo, Eastern, Hueysville, Betty, Mid, Langley, Glo, Handshoe, Pyramid, Bolyn, Mousie, Hunter and Minnie.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Powell, Montgomery, northern Morgan, southeastern Bath, northwestern Estill, Menifee, southern Rowan and southwestern Elliott Counties through 900 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cornwell to near Harris Ferry. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Frenchburg, Sudith, Rothwell, Cornwell, Olympia Springs, Young Springs and Clay Lick around 815 PM EDT. Ratlitt and Wiseman Crossing Station around 820 PM EDT. Clay City, Powell Valley, Virden, Dan, Big Woods, Waltersville, Scranton, Korea, Westbend and Artville around 825 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Stanton, Ebon, Kellacey, Omer, Vaughns Mill, Paragon, Bangor, Levee, Cottage Furnace, Henry, Zag, Dehart, Yocum, Cat Creek, Rosslyn, Twentysix, Blaze, Woodsbend, Leisure, West Liberty, Pomp, Bowen, Wrigley, Licking River, Lombard, Liberty Road, Means, Cedar Groves, Rogers Chapel, Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Lenox, Haystack, Lick Branch, Fagan, Tabor, Nada, Slade, Elkfork and Steele. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Letcher by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, flooding is occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hindman, Bath, Wheelwright, Fleming-Neon, Pippa Passes, Hall, Ivan, Greenleaf, Kite, Dry Creek, Omaha, Deane, Democrat, Halo, Drew, May, Topmost, Nealy, Hollybush and Lester.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dickenson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by prior excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Dickenson. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas continues in some locations. Some roads remain closed due to flooding or being washed out. Expect areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 747 PM EDT, emergency management reported that some roads across the area continue to be impacted by high water due to prior excessive rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clintwood and John Flannagan Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

