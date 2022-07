In a classification defined by parity, seven combined points were all that came between the Morgan Trojans and a 3A three-peat in football. After winning the title in 2019 in an 8-0 slugfest, Morgan got the receiving end of inspired runs to the title from Juab in 2020 and Grantsville last year, both wins coming by less than a touchdown. Including the Trojans themselves, Grantsville’s title last year marked the fourth consecutive championship in 3A where the victor was a team that had not won a title in over 20 years. (Summit Academy’s championship in 2018 was the first in school history.)

