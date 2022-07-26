ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Replace your illegible license plate for free in Erie this August

By Anna Ashcraft
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie residents will have a chance to bring their deteriorating, difficult to read license plates to an event this August to be replaced for free.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie) has announced the event will take place at his district office (1101 Peninsula Drive, Suite 213, Erie, PA 16505) on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Erie residents will be able to bring their license plates to Rep. Bizzarro’s district office on Thursday, Aug. 18 to be checked by an officer with the Millcreek Township Police Department. The officer will determine if the license plate needs replaced.

“One of my goals as state Representative is to make tasks like these as simple as possible. That’s why I’m bringing the Millcreek Police Department and community members together in one space and give people a chance to get their license plate checked and, if needed, replaced,” stated Rep. Bizzarro. “It’s a good chance for drivers to potentially save themselves from a ticket down the road while establishing a good relationship with local law enforcement.”

According to PennDOT, a license plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

Residents should bring their license plate, driver’s license and vehicle registration card to the event; it is a free event, no registration is required.

