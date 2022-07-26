1 person killed, another person seriously injured after an auto-pedestrian crash in south Austin (Austin, TX)
On Monday, one person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in south Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place near 6000 S. I-35 service road southbound at about 8:46 a.m. That is just south of Stassney Lane before William Cannon Drive [...]
