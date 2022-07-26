ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA Bans JUULs: Aromatherapy Devices From LUU Are Healthier & Delivered To Your Doorstep — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UidV4_0gtXqCIn00
Source: LUU

All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission.

On June 23, the United States Food and Drug Administration denied authorization for the marketing of all JUUL Lab Inc. products.

The removal of these nicotine e-cigarette devices provide further expert evidence that inhaling such substances are extremely harmful and detrimental to your health and wellbeing.

"The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review," stated the FDA in an updated statement on July 5.

If you are among those who result to nicotine vaping devices as a part of your every day lifestyle — take this as your sign to ditch and make the switch to LUU aromatherapy devices!

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nmiks_0gtXqCIn00
Source: LUU

While there is valid argument about how smoking devices can provide a sense of relaxation and relief on a day to day basis, nicotine and harmful chemicals in e-cigarette devices like JUULs are addictive and extremely dangerous for your lungs and body.

This is why choosing a similar method is essential to ensure that the things you are putting into your body are both safe and effective.

"LUU’s goal is to provide an indulgent, relaxing experience with high-quality heated aromatherapy inhalers designed with wellness in mind. Our stylish device both looks and feels good," stated the aromatherapy company.

The brand provides healthier alternatives available through the vaping market — which means you can still feel beneficial relief without consuming addictive substances.

With both aromatherapy and CBD options, and seven different flavors to choose from — including mint, strawberry banana, peach, blueberry, pineapple, orange and mocha — LUU will quickly clear your mind, enhance your mood and relieve all stress and worries.

"I LOVE vaping but hate the addiction that comes with it. This is such an amazing, refreshing alternative! Overall, this is an amazing product and I’ll continue to use it over vapes or e-cigs," stated Brittany D. in a customer review of the LUU & Pod Starter Pack on the company's website.

Ready to gift yourself with a healthier and more beneficial way of life? Radar Online helps you shop high-quality aromatherapy inhalers from LUU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xdw6q_0gtXqCIn00
Source: LUU

LUU's LUU Device M+ Pod Pack retails for $34.99 at getmyluu.com.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2nA5_0gtXqCIn00
Source: LUU

LUU's Sb+ CBD Device retails for $21.99 at getmyluu.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqAcb_0gtXqCIn00
Source: LUU

LUU's Stater Blends Pod 4-Pack retails for $14.99 at getmyluu.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyVwN_0gtXqCIn00
Source: LUU

LUU's B+ Starter Inhaler retails for $27.99 at getmyluu.com.

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luu#Aromatherapy#Juul#Nicotine#Juul Lab Inc
Washington Examiner

FDA gives warning to companies selling honey products with hidden drugs

The Food and Drug Administration has given a warning to four companies selling honey-based products that may contain drug ingredients used in Viagra and Cialis. Product samples from four companies, including Thirstyrun, MKS Enterprise, Shopaax.com, and 1am USA Incorporated dba Pleasure Products USA, contained active drug ingredients found in Cialis and Viagra that were not listed on the product labels, laboratory testing by the FDA found. Tadalafil and sildenafil, respectively, are FDA-approved drugs used to treat men with erectile dysfunction that can only be used with permission from healthcare professionals, and companies marketing food products containing these ingredients violate federal law, according to a press release the FDA released Tuesday.
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

More honey recalled over undeclared ingredient to treat ED in product

MKS Enterprise LLC is recalling Dose Vital VIP Vital Honey after the product was found to contain the undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredient tadalafil, an FDA-approved prescription drug, used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). The recall was initiated after FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Dose Vital VIP Vital Honey contains the...
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

Warnings about honey with ingredients that are not disclosed, including ED drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to four companies for illegally selling honey-based products that may pose a significant health risk to consumers. The FDA’s laboratory testing found that product samples contained active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels, including the active drug...
INDUSTRY
contagionlive.com

Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand

The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
foodsafetynews.com

Trader Joe’s recalls snickerdoodles because of plastic in product

Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles cookies because of hard plastic pieces in the product. As of the posting of this recall, no injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale. Consumers who purchased any Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles should...
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

A Popular Florida-Based Ice Cream Brand Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak

You know you have a real problem when some of your favorite foods are causing people to get sick. We’ve seen it recently with the recall of Jif peanut butter products, and now — after an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other Florida health organizations — it has been announced that there is a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak, in which almost two dozen people have gotten sick.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled Over Undeclared Allergens

Popular dark chocolate candy bars were recalled in Canada this week because they contain an undeclared allergen. The Fry's brand Orange Cream Dark Chocolate Bar was recalled because the bars include milk as an ingredient. This could be serious for anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk. The...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Eating more foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’

People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods like fizzy drinks and chocolate may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study has indicated.It also found that replacing ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk.According to the study, eating more unprocessed or minimally processed food by the equivalent of half an apple a day, while decreasing ultra-processed foods by the equivalent of a chocolate bar a day, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.Ultra-processed foods – which are high in added sugar, fat...
NUTRITION
The Verge

FDA warnings aren’t stopping illicit weight-loss supplements

Warning letters from the Food and Drug Administration aren’t enough to push potentially dangerous weight loss supplements off the market, according to a new analysis published in JAMA. Dietary supplements fall into a regulatory grey area in the United States. They don’t have to be reviewed or approved by...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Nextleaf Develops Technology To Produce Distilled THC-Free CBD Oil

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.’s OILFF OILS L technology to produce THC-free broad spectrum CBD distillate ("THC-Free CBD") from industrial hemp feedstock has been validated. Nextleaf is commercializing its patented technology by utilizing its new distillate-based ingredient to power the next generation of innovative CBD products distributed under the company's prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, and supplying bulk THC-Free CBD ingredients to leading global CPG manufacturers in Canada and where cannabinoids are legal.
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

The best CBD products for 2022

The legalization of marijuana in 19 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Guam, has led to increased mainstream consumer comfort in the exploration of CBD-based products. Whether you’re talking about CBD products for your skin, home, or self, it is a booming business. Consider the skincare market. According to Allied Market Research, the global CBD skin care market size was valued at $633.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow by 24.80% by 2026 to $3.48 billion. We’re here to help you find the best CBD products to enhance your lifestyle.
WASHINGTON, DC
960 The Ref

Recall alert: Vi-Jon expands voluntary nationwide recall of laxatives

Two more flavors of laxative sold in the nation’s largest supermarket and pharmacy chains have been voluntarily recalled over a microbial contamination. Vi-Jon, of Smyrna, Tennessee, expanded its voluntary recall to include all lots of cherry- and grape-flavored Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said in a news release. The recall, which came after two more “serious adverse reactions” were reported, occurred less than two weeks after the company recalled its lemon-flavored product.
SMYRNA, TN
UPI News

Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market

July 26 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration warning letters do little to stem the flow of hazardous dietary supplements tainted with unapproved stimulants into the U.S. market, new research suggests. After the FDA warned dietary supplement makers about specific products and demanded that corrective steps be taken, researchers said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Biological age, not birthdate may reveal healthy longevity

A first-of-its-kind study of 1,813 older women suggests that the accelerated biological aging of the body—epigenetic age acceleration specifically—is associated with lower odds of living to be 90 years old and also being physically mobile and having intact mental function. In the July 27, 2022 online edition of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy