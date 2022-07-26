FDA Bans JUULs: Aromatherapy Devices From LUU Are Healthier & Delivered To Your Doorstep — Shop Now

Source: LUU

On June 23, the United States Food and Drug Administration denied authorization for the marketing of all JUUL Lab Inc. products.

The removal of these nicotine e-cigarette devices provide further expert evidence that inhaling such substances are extremely harmful and detrimental to your health and wellbeing.

"The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review," stated the FDA in an updated statement on July 5.

If you are among those who result to nicotine vaping devices as a part of your every day lifestyle — take this as your sign to ditch and make the switch to LUU aromatherapy devices!

While there is valid argument about how smoking devices can provide a sense of relaxation and relief on a day to day basis, nicotine and harmful chemicals in e-cigarette devices like JUULs are addictive and extremely dangerous for your lungs and body.

This is why choosing a similar method is essential to ensure that the things you are putting into your body are both safe and effective.

"LUU’s goal is to provide an indulgent, relaxing experience with high-quality heated aromatherapy inhalers designed with wellness in mind. Our stylish device both looks and feels good," stated the aromatherapy company.

The brand provides healthier alternatives available through the vaping market — which means you can still feel beneficial relief without consuming addictive substances.

With both aromatherapy and CBD options, and seven different flavors to choose from — including mint, strawberry banana, peach, blueberry, pineapple, orange and mocha — LUU will quickly clear your mind, enhance your mood and relieve all stress and worries.

"I LOVE vaping but hate the addiction that comes with it. This is such an amazing, refreshing alternative! Overall, this is an amazing product and I’ll continue to use it over vapes or e-cigs," stated Brittany D. in a customer review of the LUU & Pod Starter Pack on the company's website.

Ready to gift yourself with a healthier and more beneficial way of life? Radar Online helps you shop high-quality aromatherapy inhalers from LUU.

LUU's LUU Device M+ Pod Pack retails for $34.99 at getmyluu.com.

LUU's Sb+ CBD Device retails for $21.99 at getmyluu.com.

LUU's Stater Blends Pod 4-Pack retails for $14.99 at getmyluu.com.

LUU's B+ Starter Inhaler retails for $27.99 at getmyluu.com.