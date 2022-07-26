ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunzo! Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael Split After Calling Off Engagement For Second Time

By Samantha Benitz
 2 days ago
Source: @amanda.bynes1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have called it quits only two weeks after ending their engagement for a second time, Radar has learned.

The Easy A alum, 36, and law student remained in a committed relationship despite putting off their nuptials, but that has since changed.

Source: MEGA

"They are still together, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning," a source told Entertainment Tonight in early July.

"They have gone through ups and downs together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other," added the insider.

Back in April, the tension between them reached a boiling point but it quickly simmered out.

Drama popped off after she shockingly accused him of relapsing and alarming behavior at the time, claiming it caused her to kick him out of their apartment.

Police arrived at Amanda's home after Paul told the dispatcher he and the former Nickelodeon star were embroiled in a verbal dispute.

Shortly after her Instagram posts went viral, she deleted the videos and apologized, revealing that Paul had tested clean and had not relapsed after all.

Source: RM/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO

"Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused," she added.

Hours later, they were spotted out and about, packing on the PDA.

"Amanda thought I had a stash. I do not use drugs and it was a big misunderstanding. It was not my intention to have any public comment," he previously told RadarOnline.com. "That is a private matter and serious."

"I am now sober from a relapse that may have happened long in the past but I am not using now," he continued.

Source: MEGA

"I drug-tested and it was negative. The drug test was clean," Paul added. "The relapse was not [of] any significance or a controlled or illegal substance. I am clean for many years. I called the police to collect my belongings that I needed. I'm [in] pre-law school and very busy."

Paul and Amanda started dating in 2019, and first announced their engagement in a now-deleted 2020 Valentine's Day post in which she called him the "love of her life."

More recently, her nearly nine-year conservatorship was officially terminated by a judge in Ventura County.

