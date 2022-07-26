Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Berks County: Report

Woodrow Avenue crossing. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A person was struck and killed by a freight train early Tuesday, July 26 in Berks County, Reading Eagle reports.

A train struck the female pedestrian around 1:15 a.m. at the Columbia Avenue crossing in Sinking Spring, and her body was discovered near the Woodrow Avenue crossing, the outlet says.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WFMZ.

and WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.