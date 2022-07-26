ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Berks County: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Woodrow Avenue crossing. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A person was struck and killed by a freight train early Tuesday, July 26 in Berks County, Reading Eagle reports.

A train struck the female pedestrian around 1:15 a.m. at the Columbia Avenue crossing in Sinking Spring, and her body was discovered near the Woodrow Avenue crossing, the outlet says.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WFMZ.

Comments / 3

Cheryl Ann
3d ago

May God bless her and her family 🙏❤️...Give them strength during this most difficult time. my prayers are with you all right now 💗💞! Be with the angels dear girl ... Rest now 🤎

