After several years away, Glynn County native Lynn Cousins has moved back to the Golden Isles and joined Sea Island Properties as a Real Estate Transaction Coordinator. Lynn attended Brunswick High School and College of Coastal Georgia and has lived in several areas throughout Georgia and North Carolina. She started her real estate career in the Warner Robins area and has worked with companies in Atlanta and Ashville North Carolina. She holds a Georgia Real Estate license and a North Carolina Broker’s license. Lynn has two adult children who graduated from Georgia Southern University: Sean (25) is a project manager in Augusta, and Ali (22) is a Marketing Specialist in Atlanta. In her free time, Lynn enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. Sea Island Properties is proud to welcome Lynn to their team. seaislandproperties.com.

GLYNN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO