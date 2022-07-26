Georgia: Man ordered to pay $38K after guilty plea to bomb threat at his job

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – A Georgia man has been sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $38,400 in restitution after pleading guilty to phoning in a bomb threat to his employer in September 2020.

According to officials with the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia, 23-year-old Elliott Sherman (also known as Amir Turner) pleaded guilty to the charge False Information and Hoaxes, after a phoned-in bomb threat that happened while he was assigned to serve a port worker through a staffing agency to California Cartage CFS 2 building in Port Wentworth, Georgia.

“With the thoughtless tap of a few keys on his phone, Elliott Sherman shut down a major port facility and initiated a significant law enforcement response,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “He also cost himself a job, his freedom, and thousands of dollars. That’s a hard price to pay for impatience and immaturity.”

According to officials, Sherman, who had carpooled to work, was dismissed from his job early on Sept. 11, 2020. He admitted to investigators that he called in a bomb threat so the other workers in his carpool would also be dismissed and he would not have to wait for his ride home.

During the ensuing investigation, the company was forced to halt operations at two warehouses at a cost of $38,400.

“Hoax threats consume law enforcement resources needed for actual emergencies, disrupt commerce, and terrify potential threatened victims,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Anyone who decides to carry out a threat like this, especially one so inappropriately timed, can expect the FBI to come knocking to hold them accountable.”

In addition to the restitution, Sherman, who has been in custody since his May 2021 arrest, was sentenced to time served, along with two years of supervised release.

