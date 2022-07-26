David Clark

Barbara Mae Keel, 83, South Whitley, died at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Columbia City. She was born Feb. 6, 1939. She married Kenneth K. Keel on Nov. 24, 1956; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Pamela L. Jackson and Richard...
Connie (Gross) Nestel Teghtmeyer, 85, Churubusco, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Parkview Randellia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 8, 1936. She married Roger Lee Nestel on Oct. 3, 1954; he preceded her in death. She later married Jim Teghtmeyer on Nov. 1, 1986; he preceded her in death.
Kenneth P. Schroeder, 93, Greencroft Village, Goshen, died Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 2, 1929. He married Jane Schroeder; she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Ginger (Steve) Paczesny and Gayle (Paul) Hayes; son, Greg (Andrea) Schroeder; daughter-in-law, Pat Schroeder; nine...
Jimmy Vandersaul, 79, Columbia City, died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 30, 1943. He married Eva Louise Sollenberger on June 17, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by a sister, JoAnn McCoy, Columbia City; three sister-in-laws; and...
Lucy Diane Biltz, 60, Warsaw, died July 10, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born May 4, 1962, in Columbia City. She is survived by sons, Zachary (Laura) Biltz and Christopher Biltz; siblings, John (Linda) Biltz, Robert (Cindy) Biltz, Shirley Hathaway and Timothy (Kelly) Biltz; sister-in-law Kathleen Biltz; and two grandchildren.
Jovencio Veneracion, 70, longtime resident of Winona Lake, died Wednesday July 13, 2022, at New Dawn Memory Care Center, Colorado Springs, Colo. He was born Aug. 31, 1951. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Alexea) Veneracion, Colorado Springs, Colo,; his daughter, Jovelyn Wood, New York, N.Y.; a grandson; sisters, Mila Roose, Plymouth, Cristina Ventura, Sterling Heights Mich., Erlinda (Eloy) Villanueva, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines and Celia (Allyn) Bajas, Warsaw; and brother, Reynaldo (Susan) Veneracion, Warsaw.
Clarence L. “Sonny” Jones Jr., 94, Wabash, died at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1928. He married Virginia Parrett on June 19, 1949; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Sandy (Vicki) Jones, Leesburg, Karen Budney, Palm...
Doris E. Rackin, 95, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in her home. She was born June 18, 1927. She married Bernard Rackin on Aug. 4, 1976; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Nancy Lake, Jeanne (Mark) Via and William “Bill” (Linda) Wossum; her honorary daughter, Gaylene Lloyd; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and brother, David (Sue) Smith.
Dennis L. Huffman, 81, North Webster, died at 9:50 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Aug., 2, 1940, in Winchester, to Robert Earl and Evelena H. (North) Huffman. In 1954, Dennis’ parents purchased and moved to Fisherman Cove Resort, North Webster. Dennis...
Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
Bobby L. Musselman, 83, Elkhart, died at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1939. He married Helen E. (Buckmaster) Musselman on Feb. 17, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Tonya Sponseller, Elkhart, Cynthia (Kevin) Brown, Water Valley,...
Michael J. Kocik, 90, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Peabody Rehabilitation and Retirement Community, North Manchester. Mike was born May 22, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., the son of (the late) Michael J. Kocik, Sr. and Mary (Drotar) Kocik. On Aug. 14, 1993, he married Lutie (Vanover) Kocik in Milford.
Clarence J. Gingerich, 88, Nappanee, died at 9:22 p.m. July 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1933. He married Mary Ellen Yoder on April 1, 1954; she survives. He is also survived by eight children, Howard (Irene) Gingerich, Milford, Delila (Ernest) Miller, Milford, Miriam (Paul) Shetler, Nappanee, Marlin Gingerich, Etna Green, Elva (Glen) Schmucker, Roann, Karen (Earl) Mast, Etna Green, Eli Gingerich, Milford and Arlene (Harvey) Yoder, Chouteau, Okla.; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Weaver, Sarasota, Fla., Irene (Freeman) Kuhns, Milford and Mary (Lloyd) Yoder, Bloomfield, Iowa; two brothers, Ervin (Rosie) Gingerich, Bloomfield, Iowa and Larry (Karen) Gingerich, Milford; brother-in-laws, Perry Hochstetler, Ligonier and Willis Miller, Milroy; and a sister-in-law, Martha Ann Miller, Carrollton, Mo.
Rachel E. Turner, 97, of Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Rachel was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Warsaw, the daughter of Howard E. and Ora (Grimes) Knouff. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Baker with 35 years of service. Rachel dearly loved...
Averi Antich, 9, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Feb. 13, 2013. Averi is survived by her parents, Jason and Angela Antich, Plymouth; sisters, Courtney (Tim) Fonseca, South Bend and Krysta Zentz, South Bend; and grandparents, Lindy (Ron) Snyder, Plymouth and Jerry Shafer, Plymouth.
Christopher Thor Schmucker, 32, North Webster, died July 22, 2022, in his home. Christopher was born Nov. 9, 1989, at Elkhart General Hospital. Christopher attended North Webster Elementary, Wawasee Middle School and Wawasee High School. Christopher loved Harry Potter and loved to read; he waited each Christmas for the latest...
Kenyan Chase Bennett, 24, Warsaw, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a vehicle accident. Kenyan was born June 26, 1998, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Kevin and LeAnn (Barton) Bennett. He was a 2018 graduate of Warsaw High School...
WINONA LAKE — Kosciusko County Democrats are holding an online auction fundraiser that continues to late August. The proceeds of the auction will help cover costs for yard signs, brochures, ads, etc. Those wanting to show their support can participate in several ways. Donate an item for the auction...
NORTH WEBSTER — The Dixie Day Festival fun starts with the Sailors and Mermaids 5K at the North Webster Community Center at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Craft and food vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Pilcher’s lawn and down Washington Street.
