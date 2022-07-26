David Clark

Clarence J. Gingerich, 88, Nappanee, died at 9:22 p.m. July 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1933. He married Mary Ellen Yoder on April 1, 1954; she survives. He is also survived by eight children, Howard (Irene) Gingerich, Milford, Delila (Ernest) Miller, Milford, Miriam (Paul) Shetler, Nappanee, Marlin Gingerich, Etna Green, Elva (Glen) Schmucker, Roann, Karen (Earl) Mast, Etna Green, Eli Gingerich, Milford and Arlene (Harvey) Yoder, Chouteau, Okla.; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Weaver, Sarasota, Fla., Irene (Freeman) Kuhns, Milford and Mary (Lloyd) Yoder, Bloomfield, Iowa; two brothers, Ervin (Rosie) Gingerich, Bloomfield, Iowa and Larry (Karen) Gingerich, Milford; brother-in-laws, Perry Hochstetler, Ligonier and Willis Miller, Milroy; and a sister-in-law, Martha Ann Miller, Carrollton, Mo.

