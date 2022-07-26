ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Miami-Dade man was found murdered on his porch. Police want help finding the shooter

By David J. Neal
 3 days ago

When officers approached the home of Clinton Hall II on Monday, Miami-Dade police say, they found the 47-year-old Richmond Heights resident on his porch, dead from a gunshot wound.

They’re asking the public for any information about who might’ve killed Hall and left him on his porch in the 15100 block of Jackson Street.

Anyone who knows anything can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS). Tips leading to an arrest might be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1pcY_0gtXAEdb00
Clinton Hall II was found dead in front of his home Monday morning, July 25. Miami-Dade Police Department

Guest
3d ago

I seen this guy everyday at 152 street right behind the Mobil in the cvs parking lot drinking beer with the rest of the ppl that hang back there never bothering a soul.

