A Miami-Dade man was found murdered on his porch. Police want help finding the shooter

When officers approached the home of Clinton Hall II on Monday, Miami-Dade police say, they found the 47-year-old Richmond Heights resident on his porch, dead from a gunshot wound.

They’re asking the public for any information about who might’ve killed Hall and left him on his porch in the 15100 block of Jackson Street.

Anyone who knows anything can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS). Tips leading to an arrest might be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.