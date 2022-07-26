Larkspur, Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach

Our landlocked state has no shortage of quality seafood, and now you can add the buttery handheld delicacies at Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls to your must-try list.Details: The seafood chain opened its first Colorado location earlier this year in the Cherry Creek neighborhood.What I ordered: The Connecticut roll, which has warm lobster meat glazed in butter and stacked inside a toasted bun. And that's it, as simple as it gets. Though I suggest spritzing the lobster with the lemon wedge on the side to give it even more flavor. I lived in Connecticut for nearly five years, so I was skeptical...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO