San Bernardino Police Avoid DOJ Investigation by Claiming Black Man They Shot Had a Gun

Fabian Ruiz
5d ago
You can clearly see Rob firmly holding a pistol in his right arm! Rob turned towards the unmarked police vehicle and he lifted up his muscle shirt to pick up his pistol! When Rob was running towards the park vehicles his left arm was swinging, but his right arm firmly holding the pistol “gun!”
