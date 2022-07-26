Neighbors hope Ring cam video will provide clues in hit-and-run death of homeless woman

Ring camera surveillance could provide clues in fatal Florida City hit-and-run 03:00

FLORIDA CITY — Neighbors are hoping new ring cam video obtained by CBS4 will provide police with clues in the death of a woman who was struck and killed by a car while riding her bicycle.

Neighbors say the woman was homeless and was known to ride her bicycle through their neighborhood at NW 1 Avenue and 16 Street in Florida City.

Miami-Dade PD has taken over the case because the victim lost her life. She was airlifted to a hospital but did not survive.

Neighbors told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the Ring cam video shows a vehicle backing up after the accident late Monday night and then going forward. They say they plan to tell the police about this video.

Ebony Hush, who is a friend of the victim, said, "We called her Mack. I understand she didn't have any family here. She was not a bad person. She just got that bike yesterday. I was telling her than you may be homeless, but you don't have to beg. I am hurt. I am hurt. She didn't deserve this."

Bernard McIntyre, a neighbor, said, "She was a homeless person. She was a good girl. She didn't mess with anybody. I feel very sorry this happened."

Jermain Williams, a good Samaritan, was working nearby and rushed to the scene to help the victim.

"She was still breathing and she was just lying there helpless," he said. "I wanted to help her. She was on a bicycle and she got hit from behind and then the car dragged her about 10 feet and then she left and are a U turn and looked at what happened and kept going. She was a female driver."

Police have not confirmed the make and model of the car that hit her.

Neighbor Diane Waterman, who is a pastor, said, "It is a shame for someone to leave a person like that. I feel bad because if she was homeless, she was struggling to make it in life and that is very sad."

She urges people to come forward if they know anything about the driver.

"Speak up please," she said. "This could have been one of your loved ones. Speak up. We have a lot of homeless people who do not have a roof over their heads. Speak up so justice can be done."

Anyone who can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.