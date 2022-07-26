Erika Jayne Appeals Judge's Order To Overturn $1.4 Million Diamond Earrings Purchased By Ex Tom Girardi

Source: Mega

Erika Jayne isn't giving up her $1.4 million diamond earrings without a fight. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is appealing the judge's ruling to overturn the pricey earrings gifted to her by her ex Thomas Girardi to the trustee presiding over the Chapter 7 bankruptcy for the once respected attorney's now-shuttered law firm.

Article continues below advertisement

Radar obtained the documents showing that Erika filed the appeal on Monday in Los Angeles, making it clear she does not wish to overturn her personal property — including the diamonds — to the trustee, despite the judge already ordering her to do so last month.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tom and his firm were forced into bankruptcy after creditors claimed Erika's husband failed to pay off his debts. Former clients — including widows and orphans — came forward with allegations of fraud and embezzlement, accusing Tom of using their settlement money to fund his lavish lifestyle with the RHOBH star.

Erika denied any wrongdoing, claiming she had no knowledge of Tom's alleged "Ponzi scheme."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the court appointed a trustee to take over control of Girardi's property and assets, and they sued Erika for $25 million over the money they claim Tom spent on her company, EJ Global.

As part of the suit, the trustee demanded the Bravo star hand over the diamond earrings purchased by Tom in 2007 for $750k. The diamonds have since been valued at $1.4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

On June 28, the judge put the trustee in "possession and control" of the earrings, ordering them to hold onto the property until the jewelry can be appraised, "at which time the Trustee may notice a sale of the diamond earrings" to the highest bidder.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the ruling, Attorney Ronald Richards — who worked on the bankruptcy — told RadarOnline.com, "The decision to award the earrings to the estate was a justifiable one. Erika's fantastical belief that she could keep the proceeds of an embezzlement of the client trust account was disturbing and should never have been argued."

"She has no compassion and one day soon her attorney and her will know that just because you claim willful blindness, doesn't mean you get to keep stolen property," he added. "She will be liable for all the funds paid on her behalf and all the gifts provided with the stolen client funds."

The diamond earrings aren't the only battle Erika's fighting.

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, the RHOBH star was served with a $50 million lawsuit on Friday fresh off a relaxing vacation in Hawaii. The allegations include racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful business practice and deceit in connection to prior racketeering and embezzlement allegations against her, Tom, and his company.