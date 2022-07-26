ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Erika Jayne Appeals Judge's Order To Overturn $1.4 Million Diamond Earrings Purchased By Ex Tom Girardi

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7HnS_0gtWuncZ00
Source: Mega

Erika Jayne isn't giving up her $1.4 million diamond earrings without a fight. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is appealing the judge's ruling to overturn the pricey earrings gifted to her by her ex Thomas Girardi to the trustee presiding over the Chapter 7 bankruptcy for the once respected attorney's now-shuttered law firm.

Article continues below advertisement

Radar obtained the documents showing that Erika filed the appeal on Monday in Los Angeles, making it clear she does not wish to overturn her personal property — including the diamonds — to the trustee, despite the judge already ordering her to do so last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yBcW_0gtWuncZ00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tom and his firm were forced into bankruptcy after creditors claimed Erika's husband failed to pay off his debts. Former clients — including widows and orphans — came forward with allegations of fraud and embezzlement, accusing Tom of using their settlement money to fund his lavish lifestyle with the RHOBH star.

Erika denied any wrongdoing, claiming she had no knowledge of Tom's alleged "Ponzi scheme."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the court appointed a trustee to take over control of Girardi's property and assets, and they sued Erika for $25 million over the money they claim Tom spent on her company, EJ Global.

As part of the suit, the trustee demanded the Bravo star hand over the diamond earrings purchased by Tom in 2007 for $750k. The diamonds have since been valued at $1.4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uE2CQ_0gtWuncZ00
Source: Mega

On June 28, the judge put the trustee in "possession and control" of the earrings, ordering them to hold onto the property until the jewelry can be appraised, "at which time the Trustee may notice a sale of the diamond earrings" to the highest bidder.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the ruling, Attorney Ronald Richards — who worked on the bankruptcy — told RadarOnline.com, "The decision to award the earrings to the estate was a justifiable one. Erika's fantastical belief that she could keep the proceeds of an embezzlement of the client trust account was disturbing and should never have been argued."

"She has no compassion and one day soon her attorney and her will know that just because you claim willful blindness, doesn't mean you get to keep stolen property," he added. "She will be liable for all the funds paid on her behalf and all the gifts provided with the stolen client funds."

The diamond earrings aren't the only battle Erika's fighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwdC0_0gtWuncZ00
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, the RHOBH star was served with a $50 million lawsuit on Friday fresh off a relaxing vacation in Hawaii. The allegations include racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful business practice and deceit in connection to prior racketeering and embezzlement allegations against her, Tom, and his company.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Attorney ignites nasty feud with Erika Jayne after putting offer on her former home

One of the lawyers involved in the many ongoing lawsuits against Erika Jayne has bizarrely announced he’s attempting to buy her and Tom Girardi’s former home. Ronald Richards — the former trustee attorney on Girardi’s bankruptcy case and current attorney in a $5 million fraud lawsuit against Jayne — announced Wednesday on Instagram that he and wife Lauren Boyette-Richards put a $6.9 million offer on the Pasadena, Calif., estate.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
State
Hawaii State
RadarOnline

Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Slaps Erika Jayne With Bombshell $700K Lawsuit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was slapped with yet another lawsuit as her mounting legal troubles continue to haunt her. Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton filed a lawsuit against Jayne and two other lawyers who previously worked for her estranged ex-husband Tom Girardi's law firm, claiming the named parties were guilty of fraud and theft.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Girardi
Person
Erika Jayne
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Earrings#Embezzlement#Willful Blindness#Order To Overturn#The Real Housewives Of#Rhobh#Radaronline Com#Bravo
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ricky Martin's former manager Rebecca Drucker says he 'completely and maliciously refused to pay' her in $3 million lawsuit

Ricky Martin has been sued by ex-business manager Rebecca Drucker, who says that he shorted her $3 million for the services she provided. Drucker's legal team said that Martin, 50, 'completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her,' Billboard reported, citing court docs in the case filed in Los Angeles Central District Court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Teresa Giudice’s New Instagram Post Draws Criticism: ‘Does She Ever Stay Home?’

Teresa Giudice’s latest Instagram post drew flak from some of her followers who criticized how much time she appeared to be spending away from her daughters. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 47, at the Acqualina Resort and Spa on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The couple cuddled up to each other and flashed big smiles at the camera while posing together for a photo at the luxury beach resort.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Cinemablend

The Judge Has Responded After Amber Heard’s Team Singled Out Juror 15 In Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Verdict Dropped

Following Amber Heard’s loss in court during Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation case versus his ex wife, the actress and her legal team are remaining active in their pushback against the ruling. Last week, her team of lawyers singled out one juror on the trial and filed documents accusing him of getting himself fraudulently empaneled on the jury in an attempt to get the verdict of the case where she owes $10 million dropped. The judge has now responded to these claims.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy