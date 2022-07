The United States made a trade offer to get Brittney Griner back, but the Russians pulled the Lee Corso on us: “Not so fast, my friend!”. After more than five months of Griner in captivity, the U.S. is reportedly willing to send Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for her and Paul Whelan. Griner has been imprisoned since February 17, while Whelan has been behind bars in Russia since 2018.

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO