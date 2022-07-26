ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vice President Mike Pence to release memoir in Nov.

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMrZX_0gtWkkl800
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will publish his autobiography just after this year's midterm elections and it will be titled “So Help Me God.”

The book will recount Pence's journey from his Indiana youth to the vice presidency, with stops in the House of Representatives and governor's mansion in between, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. It promises to also discuss his rift with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when, according to the publisher, “Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.”

Trump supporters, and Trump himself, denounced him for not intervening on Jan. 6 in Congress’ formal certification of President Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The certification — which Pence had no power to change — was delayed for hours after hundreds of Trump supporters, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!,” stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The book will be available on Nov. 15, earlier that initially expected. It was previously announced for next year.

According to a statement from Simon & Schuster, the memoir is “the inside story of the Trump administration by its second-highest ranking official and of a profound faith that has guided Pence throughout his life.”

In addition to Pence, other Trump administration officials to issue books include former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
