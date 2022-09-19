ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ClutchPoints

PGA TOUR 2K23 Preview: MyCAREER Mode Feature

On top of the most recent Clubhouse Report from 2K, we have our very own impressions of our time with the PGA TOUR 2K23 Preview build. What’s in PGA TOUR 2K23 MyCAREER Mode? It’s almost an expected feature at this point for 2K Games, but PGA TOUR 2K23 will arrive on October 14, 2022, with its […] The post PGA TOUR 2K23 Preview: MyCAREER Mode Feature appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes: The Worlds Patch

League of Legends Patch 12.18 is here! This is the patch that Worlds will be played on, hence smaller, pro-play aimed changes are being shipped. Check out the full League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes here. League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes Ashe These changes are aimed at bringing Ashe up to par with her […] The post League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes: The Worlds Patch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

VALORANT 2023: All Franchise League Teams and Players

VALORANT has previously announced that it will move to a franchise league model starting 2023. Here are all of the confirmed franchise league teams, as well as their currently signed players, for the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific. Americas Franchise Teams. 100 Thieves. Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk. Derrek “Derrek” Ha...
SPORTS
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue international career, eyes Euro 2024: 'The road is not over yet'

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not retire from international duty after the World Cup and wants to compete at Euro 2024. The Manchester United forward said the "road is not over yet" for him when speaking at a gala hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday after becoming the highest men's international goal scorer in September with 109 goals.
MLS
ClutchPoints

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 Notes: Secrets of the Shallows

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 will ship the first change after the mid-set update, as well as the Secrets of the Shallows event. Unfortunately, the event has been delayed until further notice, but all related cosmetic content will still be available tomorrow. Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 Notes. “Starting this patch, you’re...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Australia in India 2022

Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the Australia in India 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fabio Cannavaro: Benevento name 2006 World Cup winner as manager

World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has taken his first managerial job in Europe with Serie B side Benevento. Cannavaro, who was captain of the victorious Italy side in 2006, retired from playing in 2011 and went into coaching in Asia. He managed clubs in China and Saudi Arabia, and spent...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Sofia Kenin ousted by qualifier in Tokyo

Qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez of Mexico won her first-ever main-draw match in a WTA tournament, ousting American Sofia Kenin 7-6 (7), 6-4 in the first round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Tuesday. Defending champion Naomi Osaka moved on to the second round after playing just one...
SPORTS
TheDailyBeast

Whistleblower Claims Olympic Officials Were Bribed to Get Taekwondo Into Games

A whistleblower has claimed that taekwondo became an Olympic sport after officials were bribed with cash and cars. Ho Kim, a 66-year-old South Korean, claims to have carried out corrupt payments while working as the head of marketing and PR at the World Taekwondo Federation ahead of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, when the martial art was included as an event at the games for the first time. Ho Kim says that, in the lead up to the 1994 International Olympic Committee (IOC) congress, he and others were instructed by Dr Kim Un-yong, the founding president of the World...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Vunivalu, schoolboy Jorgensen in Australia A squad for Japan

Suliasi Vunivalu and Tom Banks headline an Australia A squad for a three-match tour of Japan next month, as the regard newly-signed Waratahs teenager Max Jorgensen is held in became clear on Wednesday. Rugby Australia has named a 34-man group to be coached by Jason Gilmore, who was also in...
RUGBY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

