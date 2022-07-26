ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Muni Long Talks CÎROC Partnership, Struggles In The Music Industry, And How She Remained Encouraged

By Marsha Badger
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0oBg_0gtWOw6U00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpH7i_0gtWOw6U00

Source: Courtesy of Ciroc / Courtesy of CÎROC


Ciroc is known to quench our thirst year round, but this summer, they’re bringing the heat with the brand’s Summer Citrus vodka. Who better to promote the latest flavor than singer and songwriter extraordinaire Muni Long? Her hit song Hours
dominated radio waves earlier this year, and there wasn’t a TikTok account that didn’t use the love ballad as a tribute to their significant other.

Muni Long’s name might seem new to some, but true music fans know she’s written hit songs for major artists like Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande. Now, with new music on the way, and a new partnership with Ciroc, Long has lots to celebrate this summer.

In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, the talented singer talks about her favorite summer cocktail (the Ciroc Summer Citrus Golden Hour Cosmo), the ups and downs of the music industry, beauty must-haves, and how she remains encouraged.

Be sure to check out the interview and let us know what cocktails you’re sipping on this summer!

