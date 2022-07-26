ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Madewell Secret Sale: Don't Miss These 70% Off Deals

By Marenah Dobin
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandals Are Up to 42% Off During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — So, Time to Stock Up

It’s no secret Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her impeccably sophisticated style, but did you know she actually inspired one of the most popular sandal brands that you might be wearing right now? If it weren’t for her, the brand Jack Rogers wouldn’t be around, and it just so happens that the brand has quite a few pairs of sandals similar to the ones she wore on massive sale at Jack Rogers — up to 42 percent off at Nordstrom! What better way to kick off the weekend?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madewell Secret Sale
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lopez's Low-Rise Non–Skinny Jeans Are on Sale All Over the Internet

If there's a particular denim trend you want to see modeled IRL, rest assured, Jennifer Lopez probably wore it recently, so start there. From flares to skinny jeans to mom jeans (although some of those styles are on the back burner lately), J.Lo doesn't leave any stone unturned when it comes to denim styles. The latest style that she—and just about everyone else—is going with is low-rise baggy jeans (the opposite of the high-rise skinny jeans that were former favorites of hers).
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer

For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
USA TODAY

Save $88 on this Kate Spade purse during the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is coming to an end this Sunday, July 31, but there’s still time to grab tons of top-selling items for less. If you’ve been eyeing a new purse, we found a Kate Spade deal you won’t be able to pass up. Keep scrolling to find out how to save more than 30% on a cute Kate Spade crossbody today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Trendy Knit Maxi Dress From Amazon Is Shockingly Fashionable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever experienced a warm and fuzzy feeling when you spot a fabulous find while online shopping? That just happened to Us — we came across one of our favorite summer pieces of the season! We’ve been on the hunt for new dresses to wear since the weather started warming up in the spring, but it’s never too late to add a new style to the mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Shop Our Favorite Take on a Summer Wrap Dress — On Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you picture a wrap dress, what do you see? Probably something with short sleeves, maybe even long sleeves, plus a long, flowy skirt and a surplice neckline. That’s how most of them look — and it’s a […]
APPAREL
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab Its New Lemon Bakery Item

From cookies and cakes to pies and bars, the dessert world is truly varied and vast, and everyone has their own personal preference. And let's not forget about the diverse array of flavors. While biting into something rich and chocolatey might send some people straight to food heaven, other dessert lovers may prefer something lighter and fruitier. If the latter appeals to your taste buds, then lemon-flavored desserts are always a great go-to.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
StyleCaster

14 Formal Dresses At Zara Right Now That Are Perfect For Any Special Occassion

Click here to read the full article. I’m not sure about you, but my entire weekend schedule this summer has been taken over by special events. One Saturday it’s a wedding, the next it’s a birthday bash and the next it’s a fancy weekend trip. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining because I love an excuse to dress up, as long as I have something fabulous to wear. Luckily, I haven’t had any problem finding the perfect outfits thanks to the selection of Zara’s formal dresses. Zara is my go-to for everyday trendy pieces so I was excited...
APPAREL
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
E! News

E! News

199K+
Followers
48K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy