Kenneth Dale Gooden, 65, of Woodlawn, Va., died July 18, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1957, in Pulaski County, Mo., to Glenn Lee and Mary Katherine James Gooden. He is survived by his wife, Terri Lynn Branscome Gooden of Woodlawn, Va.; children and spouses, Oliver Dale and Mary Gooden of Oklahoma, Miranda and Tom Kenney of Ohio, Chelsea and Kole Egbert of Wyoming, Kyle and Melissa Gooden of Louisiana; step-children and spouse, Zachary Funk, Levi Funk, Matthew and Nikki Funk; brother and sister-in-law, Randolph Eugene and Carrie Morrison of Wyoming; several grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.

WOODLAWN, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO