Billings, MT

Billings firefighters battle auto repair shop blaze

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
Billings Fire Department crews were fighting flames at an automotive repair shop early Tuesday morning.

The fire department was called to Ace Automotive at 242 Nall Avenue at 1:19 a.m.

The biggest challenge for firefighters was the lack of easily accessible water hydrants, city spokeswoman Victoria Hill said in a press release.

Billings Fire Department
Billings fire crews battle a blaze at the Ace Automotive repair shop early Tuesday.

The fire department was using a water shuttle, and Lockwood provided mutual aid with its water tender.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. Hill said two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

A cause of the blaze has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Billings Fire Department
Fire broke out early Tuesday at the Ace Automotive repair shop in Billings.

97.1 KISS FM

Huge No-Nos for Billings Drivers If You’re Trying to Not Look Stupid

It's not me. And if you're reading this, it's not you either. Because we are good drivers. Drivers who don't make mistakes when we're behind the wheel. But, sadly, there are some drivers out there in Billings who are not. So this article is for them. For the purpose of this article, I will call him "The Guy" so as to not specifically offend anyone that I will point out.
BILLINGS, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

