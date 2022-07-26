ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams' new homeless initiative gets $8M of support from NYC businesses

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' latest initiative to help the homeless includes an $8 million dollar pledge from over 50 businesses.

The Homeless Assistance Fund will partner with the group Breaking Ground, a homeless outreach organization.

"Breaking Ground teams will help homeless New Yorkers find housing, access the benefits, and take care of immediate needs, like clothing, food, and medicine," Adams said.

The partnership will look to get New Yorkers and individuals living with mental illness into the treatment programs and housing they need.

The mayor's office said the mayor's existing homeless outreach initiatives have connected approximately 2,000 individuals with shelter since the beginning of February.

