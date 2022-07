PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a civil lawsuit against Murray-Overhill Pharmacy, Inc., located in Media, PA, and its co-owner pharmacist Martin Brian, alleging a years-long practice of illegal dispensing and distribution of opioid and other controlled substances as part of a sex-for-pills scheme. At the same time the civil suit was filed, the United States also filed a proposed consent judgment that, subject to the court’s approval, would resolve the lawsuit. The consent judgment would require Murray-Overhill Pharmacy and Brian to pay $750,000 in civil penalties under the Controlled Substances Act and would permanently prohibit them from dispensing controlled substances or obtaining another controlled substance registration in the future.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO