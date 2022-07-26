ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, TN

A little bit of HOPE: A visit with The McGowan Twins

By Sara Hope
themoorecountynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I sat down at the kitchen table and we started the interview, I learned quickly that I was sitting in front of two fine, Southern gentlemen. They were so in tuned with each other that it was like having a conversation with one person. They never interrupted each other, but...

www.themoorecountynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvliving.com

Meet the man behind the iconic University Kia commercials

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve lived in North Alabama for a while, you might be familiar with Arthur and Ajay Seaton, the local superstars known for their hilarious commercials promoting University Kia of Huntsville. The father and son duo have been making people laugh for years....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

McEntire House to be transformed into boutique hotel

A historic home in Decatur is getting some major upgrades. The McEntire House, now under the ownership of Decatur native Libby Sims Patrick, will be transformed into a boutique hotel. The historic home was one of four homes that survived the burning of Decatur in the Civil War. The city...
DECATUR, AL
williamsonherald.com

Events, weddings at Civil War historical sites canceled

Public events at the Battle of Franklin Trust’s (BOFT) three historic sites are becoming a thing of the past. The BOFT recently announced it will cease to host weddings, concerts and other events at Franklin’s Carter House and Carnton and Spring Hill’s Rippavilla, including the popular Carnton Sunset Concert Series and Bootlegger’s Bash. The annual Legacy Dinner, commemorations of the Battles of Spring Hill and Franklin, Community Talks series and Descendants Reunion will continue, though changes could be made to the events.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henry, TN
City
Lynchburg, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Fayetteville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Family mourns loss of man killed by transmission debris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of a 27-year-old who was hit and killed by transmission debris while driving Sunday. 27-year-old Nathaniel Perkins of Smyrna, TN, was driving on I-840 Sunday when he was hit by a transmission that fell out of a car in front of him. The debris also reportedly impacted two other vehicles. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Pick your own sunflowers at this Tennessee family farm

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tucked away in Columbia, there's a beautiful field of sunflowers on a family-owned, 80-acre farm and vineyard. Liberty Grace Farms planted the field for families to head out to the farm, pick their own sunflowers, take pictures, and enjoy the picnic tables and lawn games. It's a little slice of heaven.
COLUMBIA, TN
styleblueprint.com

2 Tucked-Away Fine Dining Destinations in the South

When it comes to dining options in rural locations or off-the-beaten-path small towns, down-home Southern restaurants often get most of the attention. The thought has been that smaller towns don’t have the critical mass of potential diners to support talented chefs who want to experiment with more elegant cuisine. Or, the more arrogant outlook was that there wasn’t enough culinary sophistication among clientele to appreciate that sort of elevated food.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Harrison
Person
Tommy Price
Person
Johnny Majors
WSMV

Body found in Summertown, investigation ongoing

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was found Thursday morning in Summertown. According to a media release, deputies were dispatched at about 6:05 a .m. to Brace Road, near the Walker Road intersection, to a report that a body had been found 10 feet off the roadway.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
WAFF

Farmer left with injury after being stuck in grain bin

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A farmer was left injured after being stuck in a grain bin off of Henry Bayless Road in Ardmore, Tennessee, on Wednesday. The farmer and another individual were inside of the grain bin to clean it when the farmer slipped and became entangled in an auger.
ARDMORE, TN
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Southern Town Known As Alabama’s Williamsburg

Mooresville, Alabama’s claim to fame can be found in a one-quarter square mile area and boasts a population of fewer than 60 people. Mooresville is not the smallest town in Alabama, but it is in the top 10 from a head count standpoint. It might be puzzling to figure out what lures visitors to this tiny spot in Limestone County, but there are seven great reasons to take a short detour and see it for yourself.
ALABAMA STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard are hosting a 16.2-mile Road March for competitors of the 2022 National Guard Best Warrior competition in Lynchburg, July 29

Lynchburg, TN – According to the statement, 14 National Guard junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers are participating in an intensive, 6-day competition throughout Tennessee to determine who will be named the Army National Guard’s best-of-the-best. On July 29, competitors will be conducting one of their 30 evaluated...
LYNCHBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Bit#Fort Campbell#Southern#J B L B Mcgowan#Berry Chapel Church#Barrel House Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Army
themoorecountynews.com

Highview School Alumni gather for first ever Reunion

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, some 50 alums from Highview School gathered at their former campus (now the Moore County Senior Center) for an afternoon of fellowship and reflection. Opened in 1928, the school served as the 1st-8th grade school for black students in Moore County until schools were integrated in 1965. Former teachers at Highview, Mrs. Dorothy (Dot) Eady and Mrs. Reva Martin spoke a few words to the former students in attendance. After a delicious lunch, Mrs. Jo Anne Henderson Gaunt, former student and member of the Highview School Committee, spoke to the crowd about the event and presented Mrs. Eady and Mrs. Martin with Certificates of Appreciation for their many years of dedicated love and teaching they imparted on their students while teaching multiple grades at once. The Highview School Committee also honored Senior Center Director Sharon Pragel for her hard work to make the event happen. There was a giveaway raffle of vintage photos of Highview School before the alums went around the room sharing who they are and some shared their fond memories of their time at Highview.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
tvliving.com

Constellation Apartments now open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The newest luxury apartments in Huntsville are leasing now. Constellation Apartments offers luxury rooms, a beautiful pool area, a full gym and a comfy community area. The apartment complex offers rooms ranging from a studio apartment to a three-bedroom unit. Each unit offers a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Grain Bin Rescue in Lincoln County

MEMBERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE ALONG WITH NEIGHBORING AGENCIES WERE CALLED TO LINCOLN COUNTY SHORTLY BEFORE 11 AM TO ASSIST IN A GRAIN BIN RESCUE. INTIAL REPORTS INDICATED THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON HENRY BAYLESS ROAD IN ARDMORE. WHERE ONE PERSON WAS REPORTEDLY STUCK IN A CORN AUGER. UNITS FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY WERE CANCELLED AROUND 11:15 AS THEY WERE ENROUTE TO THE SCENE. WE’LL HAVE MORE AND INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy