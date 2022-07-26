A little bit of HOPE: A visit with The McGowan Twins

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, some 50 alums from Highview School gathered at their former campus (now the Moore County Senior Center) for an afternoon of fellowship and reflection. Opened in 1928, the school served as the 1st-8th grade school for black students in Moore County until schools were integrated in 1965. Former teachers at Highview, Mrs. Dorothy (Dot) Eady and Mrs. Reva Martin spoke a few words to the former students in attendance. After a delicious lunch, Mrs. Jo Anne Henderson Gaunt, former student and member of the Highview School Committee, spoke to the crowd about the event and presented Mrs. Eady and Mrs. Martin with Certificates of Appreciation for their many years of dedicated love and teaching they imparted on their students while teaching multiple grades at once. The Highview School Committee also honored Senior Center Director Sharon Pragel for her hard work to make the event happen. There was a giveaway raffle of vintage photos of Highview School before the alums went around the room sharing who they are and some shared their fond memories of their time at Highview.

