The next round of COVID vaccine boosters may be widely available earlier than expected.

James Farina
2d ago
Here is one lie in the article: "And that will mean potentially millions of preventable infections". It is well known that the c19 vaccines DO NOT protect against infection, nor do they prevent the spread.
Steven Farrell
2d ago
You failed at this the first go and with boosters...no we have a flourish of new disease...rise in cancer, rise in heart disease...people whom were healthy dying in their sleep...you do the math...
T1997
2d ago
they are so far gone when it comes to this anymore . the poison shot and c-19 and anything else they come up with to scare people ,they can not tell the truth about this up front .so why should we ever TRUST THEM AGAIN. ALL THE COUNTRIES HELP LET CHINA DO THIS THEY ARE THE ONE THAT MADE THIS MESS AND TOOK PEOPLE LIVES‼️‼️
