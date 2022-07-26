Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THUMBS UP : UNC Pembroke faculty and undergraduate researchers presented at the first Symposium for Learning about Alzheimer’s disease-related Medical research at Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill in June. Local presenters collaborated with other researchers, clinicians and trainees from UNCP, Duke, UNC Chapel Hill, North Carolina Central University and East Carolina University. Dr. Karen Farizatto, a former postdoctoral fellow in the Biotechnology Research and Training Center and Dr. Deborah Hummer, associate professor in the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing, were among the presenters.

THUMBS DOWN : Extreme heat continues to cook Lumberton and the Greater Robeson County area, making outdoor activities dangerous to the unprepared. While hot weather is no stranger to the region, some new residents may not be aware of how very hot weather can be critical. When temperatures climb into the 90s or more, special care must be taken to protect yourself. Exposed skin can be sunburned rapidly. Heath stroke and heat exhaustion are serious health dangers that cannot be ignored. Residents required to be outside in hot weather must shorten strenuous tasks with more rest breaks. Staying hydrated and working in the shade are also vital steps to help ward off health emergencies.

THUMBS UP : The Lumbee Tribal Council has approved an ordinance giving the tribe the go-ahead to pursue state dollars through the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office. American Indian communities are slated to receive $10 million in state funds to support programs and services that help with pandemic recovery. Of the $10 million, $715,285 was to be distributed directly to each of the state-recognized tribes which include the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Another $4 million is to be dispersed on a per capita basis.

THUMBS DOWN : Robeson County continues to have moderate transmission (“Yellow”) on CDC’s Community Transmission map; 50% of North Carolina has been designated as high for transmission (“Red) - all of the southeast part of the state remains moderate while everything above Pender County along the coast is high. To the south, almost all of South Carolina has been identified as being high in transmission. Vaccinations, including booster(s), remain the best deterrent for serious illness. Robeson County only has had 20% of its population receive a booster, which would mean only one out five are properly vaccinated. Free take home tests that are available at the community access points and the federal government by mail are the best bets for testing your status. Vaccinations remain available at clinics throughout the county.

THUMBS UP : Robeson County drivers have felt some relief at the gas pump during the last few weeks. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the Lumberton area was $3.79 on Monday. The price of gasoline hasn’t been that low since the first part of 2022, when on March 15, the average price of a gallon of gas in Lumberton was selling for $3.77.

THUMBS UP : The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure will award more than $46 million in grant and loan funding to municipalities throughout Robeson County. The Town of Fairmont was approved for the largest allocation in the county, totaling $15 million. Much-needed wastewater and sanitary sewer infrastructure repairs will be addressed in the Town of Rowland, with the town being approved for a $10.3 million Viable Utility Reserve grant. A total of $7,181.373 was approved for the Town of Red Springs through the State Reserve grant for drinking water. The town of Parkton approved funding for two projects. A State Reserve grant in the amount of $4,928,210 is to be awarded to the town for sewer system Improvements. An additional $1,196,250 was also approved for a well replacement project. This funding source is also through a State Reserve grant. The DEQ will award the City of Lumberton a $214,010 State Reserve grant to conduct a Main Sewer Interceptor Study. The town of St. Pauls is to be awarded a $150,000 State Reserve grant to conduct a Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment and Rate Study.

THUMBS DOWN : The high price of gasoline continues to force adjustments to local drivers, according to a study recently released by AAA. While some adjustments had positive results, others created a nuisance or even hardships to local drivers. Most drivers studied said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to more than $4 per gallon. Drivers said they would be forced to change their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump, with 80% saying the would have to drive less.

THUMBS UP : Tanglewood Elementary School and Elkay joined forces last week to stuff as much school supplies into a school bus as possible ahead of the next school year. Donors filled seats and other voids inside the bus with needed school supplies to benefit teachers and students.

