Man Identified in Fatal Crash That Closed Crowley Eunice Highway

We now know more about the crash that shut down a portion of Louisiana Highway 13 on Sunday.

Louisiana State Police say it began around 8:00 a.m. when troopers responded to the crash, which happened on the Crowley Eunice Highway north of Louisiana Highway 370 in Acadia Parish. Investigators say 62-year-old James Anthony Cormier of Crowley was driving an 18-wheeler north on the highway when he drove off a curve into a utility pole before overturning. Troopers say despite being restrained Cormier was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

*** REOPENED ***ROAD CLOSURE CROWLEY EUNICE HWY FROM ATTEBERRY RD TO BUCKHORN DR WILL BE CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS…

The investigation continues as State Police await standard toxicology samples taken from Cormier.

This is the 27th fatal crash investigated by Troop I in 2022. 31 people have died in these crashes.