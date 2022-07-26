Taipei Houston, featuring Lars Ulrich's children, premieres debut single

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce dropped her seventh solo album, “Renaissance,” on Thursday night as scheduled, calling out those who leaked the album two days early, and thanked her fans for being patient. “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early,” she continued. “It means the world to me.” Read the full post...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO