Taipei Houston, featuring Lars Ulrich's children, premieres debut single

While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
A Pearl Jam fan was kicked out of the band’s Zurich gig by frontman Eddie Vedder for starting a fight with another attendee. The Seattle band were playing the Hallenstadion venue in the Swiss city as part of their UK and European tour. As reported by Rock Feed, during...
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will join a fellow ex-Megadeth member, guitarist Jeff Young, on "The MEGA Years" tour across the Southwestern U.S. this fall. Their assembled band, called Kings of Thrash, will perform two early Megadeth albums in full. Those would be Megadeth's debut, 1985's Killing Is My Business......
It only took 36 years, but Metallica have released an official lyric video for "Master of Puppets." While bands typically share lyric videos as soon as a single is released, Metallica's newest video is in response to the viral success their classic track has been experiencing thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things.
Ozzy Osbourne is slated to release his next solo album, Patient Number 9, dropping on September 9. To whet the appetites of fans, Osbourne released his latest single “Degradation Rules,” which features his old friend and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Black Sabbath released their final album, 13, nine years ago.
British fashion label Mother of Pearl, worn by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Saoirse Ronan, is launching a sustainable summer capsule, “Naturally Beautiful,” that features some of the brand’s signature styles made with the wood-based and biodegradable fiber brand Tencel. The launch of the collection coincides with...
Click here to read the full article. Beyonce dropped her seventh solo album, “Renaissance,” on Thursday night as scheduled, calling out those who leaked the album two days early, and thanked her fans for being patient.
“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection.
“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early,” she continued. “It means the world to me.”
Read the full post...
Haim and Taylor Swift gave fans an epic surprise Thursday night when they reunited on stage for a special mashup. While performing at the O2 Arena in London as part of their One More Haim Tour, the trio of sisters pulled up their friend to surprise fans, Rolling Stone reported.
Judas Priest are going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but not in the way that many feel they should be. The band is being inducted with the Musical Excellence award, which is presented to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” While singer Rob Halford has very much said all the right things in celebrating the band's induction, in a recent interview with AZCentral, he revealed some mixed feelings about how the band is going in.
"Ghost is just Weezer for the goth kids." That's how one Twitter user summarized a rock music comparison that's turned viral this month. "Ghost is Weezer for goth women," mused another music fan. And those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trend. It...
Comments / 0