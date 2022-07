You know how to tell your doctor where it hurts. You can tell your dentist about a toothache. So why can it be so hard to talk about finances with your financial professional?. Meeting with a financial professional can be stressful for some. Managing money can seem intimidating, confusing and it’s always very personal. While they’re easy to avoid, missing financial meetings can bring about similar issues as skipping a dentist or doctor visit.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO