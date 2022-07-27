New GTA Online weapons have arrived and more are on the way

New GTA Online weapons have arrived in the shape of the Precision Rifle live now, with an M16 Service Rifle to find which is arriving later. These GTA Online new guns will hopefully shake up the meta as you upgrade your arsenal in your fight against other players. With recent changes, like the Oppressor Mk2 getting nerfs, it's clear the balance of combat is changing, and some GTA Online new weapons can only help shake things up.

It's about time too, as after years of updates there are around 100 different weapons available in GTA Online , from basic knuckledusters and pool cues all the way up to wildly futuristic options like the Up-n-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, and Widowmaker (inspired by the in-game cartoon series Republican Space Rangers). If you want to own the freshest shooters, then these are the latest GTA Online new weapons to be added to the cache.

GTA Online new weapons - The Precision Rifle

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online new weapon is the Precision Rifle, available to purchase now at Ammu-Nation stores, which was added as part of the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update. This bolt-action gun delivers great accuracy over a long range, meaning you can use it to pick off targets from a distance – but although it functions much like a sniper rifle you can't equip a scope to it, which does mean you can't easily hit enemies after they've passed a certain range.

In fact, once you've shelled out the hefty initial purchase price of $450,000 – reduced if you have discounts available, and cheaper if you buy from the armory housed in The Agency – you'll find that there are no scopes, silencers, extended clips, or any other modifications available other than cosmetic upgrades, which if you want to change the looks of your Precision Rifle are as follows:

Black tint - included as standard

Army tint - $5000

Green tint - $5250

Orange tint - $5500

LSPD tint - $5750

Pink tint - $7500

Gold tint - $10000

Platinum tint - $12500

So, it's a pricey option that's good at doing one thing well with little scope (literally) for customisation or variation. Great if you prefer to spoil someone's day from some range, but not too much range.

There's also the new GTA Online Service Carbine we mentioned earlier, which currently isn't available but we'll find out more on as soon as it's live – and when any more GTA Online new weapons become available, we'll add them here.

