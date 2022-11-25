ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Is Obsessed With This Affordable Bag Brand That Looks Designer—Here’s Where to Get It at 40% Off

By Summer Cartwright
My mom taught me to never underestimate the power of a good handbag , and it seems like all of TikTok received the same wise words, because I am constantly seeing purses go viral. However, it’s rare to see one that’s actually within my price range. Designer handbags are great, of course, but if you think I have $5,000 to spend on one, then you’re sorely mistaken. Luckily, there seems to be one bag brand that’s equal parts affordable and cute, and it’s garnered the approval from social media users.

House of Want has a huge collection of handbags that looks as luxe as designer ones, yet come at a fraction of the cost. This is probably why the hashtag #houseofwant has been used nearly 300,000 times . Now, the purses typically retail for around $100, which is much more affordable than most designs, but I found a way to get this TikTok-beloved brand for even cheaper.

If you know anything about QVC, you know that the site is filled with astonishing deals on brands and products we love. For example, you can get the Jennifer Aniston-approved facial toning device there for more than $100 off . They also have makeup sales from time to time on popular products from the likes of Benefit Cosmetics , Tarte Cosmetics and more. But, back to the bags. I was browsing on the site earlier and found an adorable TikTok-approved style on sale for nearly 40 percent off .

HOUSE OF WANT We Saunter Vegan Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

The House of Want handbag sale is everything you could want in a purse for this season and beyond. First, the shoulder style is big enough to fit in everything you need—water bottles, makeup, wallets, keys, etc. Second, it comes in so many beautiful colors . If you want a bold hue, you can get it. More into neutrals? There are options for that, too. Third, the shape is timeless. Some purse trends are good for a few months at best, but this drop-style shoulder bag has been around for years and isn’t going anywhere. It somehow looks vintage and relevant all at once. Truly, a sight to behold.



We Saunter Shoulder Bag $56 (originally $89)

Buy Now

HOUSE OF WANT We Saunter Vegan Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

This vegan, faux-leather bag is made to be taken out with you. It’s filled with pockets, credit card slots and has a ton of space to fit all of your essentials. Plus, it comes in a style that can be both casual and elevated. Wear it with your fav jeans and white tank, and it’ll look perfect as can be. Or, enhance your wedding style by matching the purse to your heels.



We Saunter Shoulder Bag $56 (originally $89)

Buy Now

HOUSE OF WANT We Saunter Vegan Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

In addition to the sleek styles, this bag also comes in a ruched design that takes it to the next level. This design element makes the handbag look vintage and a bit more casual. The black colorway is ideal for people who don’t want to think about whether their purse matches their outfit since this once goes with literally everything.



We Saunter Shoulder Bag $56 (originally $89)

Buy Now

