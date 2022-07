SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Marivel Barajas, 40, of Stockton, has been reappointed Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Department of Parks and Recreation, where she has served since 2016. Barajas was Legislative Consultant for Senator Lois Wolk from 2008 to 2016 and a Senate Fellow for California State Senator Alex Padilla from 2007 to 2008. Barajas earned a Master of Public Policy Degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $129,828. Barajas is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO