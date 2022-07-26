JLab JBuds Air Pro Review

Motherboard Form Factors Supported Mini-ITX, ATX, MicroATX. Front Panel Ports USB 3.0 (2), Head/Mic Combo Jack. Side Window(s)? Yes (Tempered Glass) While the XPG Valor Air's tempered-glass side panel might scream “look at me,” an ultra-low price is the last thing casual observers would glean from a glance at ADATA’s latest PC chassis. Indeed, the low, low $59.99 price of this ATX gaming case is almost a hidden feature. It's only obvious in the handling. Opposite its 3mm-thick glass side, an ordinary steel panel hides cables behind the motherboard tray. Steel is heavy, and a case that weighs only 10.9 pounds after adding a glass sheet, four fans, and a screw pack has scant substance that can reinforce the body. But for the money, this chassis is hard to beat as a budget-friendly pick for packing in big PC parts and looking good doing it. With its bang-up budget credentials, consider this PC case an uncommon Valor and an Editors' Choice winner among low-end tower chassis.
Comments / 0