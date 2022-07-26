ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JLab JBuds Air Pro Review

By Tim Gideon
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJLab’s latest budget-friendly true wireless earphones, the JBuds Air Pro, deliver respectable audio performance and offer a few different EQ presets for just $59. It's a shame, then, that a bad on-ear control layout holds them back from earning a higher rating and recommendation. For the gym, the $35.99 Tribit FlyBuds...

www.pcmag.com

