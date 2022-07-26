JLab JBuds Air Pro Review

Imagine hopping into an icy cold bed on a hot summer night, or a toasty warm one in the dead of winter: The Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover makes that possible. Starting at $1,595 for a full size, the Pod Pro Cover zips onto your existing mattress and connects to a companion app that lets you dial in a temperature between 55 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit from your phone. It quickly cools and heats on command, supports scheduling to keep you comfortable throughout the night, and offers effective Smart Alarms that can wake you up in the morning with a drastic temperature change and/or a gentle vibration. It's also quieter than the competing Chilisleep Dock Pro Sleep System (starting at $1,699 for a queen as no full is available), though its operating noise is a bit inconsistent. We like the key sleep metrics it tracks, too, even if you must sign up for a subscription to unlock some insights. For its ability to alleviate temperature issues that may prevent you from getting a good night's rest, the Pod Pro Cover is an Editors' Choice winner.

