MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public can return to the 600 block of Langdon Street Tuesday night after officials asked people to avoid the area due to police activity. According to a WiscAlert posted around 8:15 p.m., it asks people to avoid Langdon Street and State Street. In an update around 8:50 p.m., a new alert said that police do not believe there is a threat in the area any longer.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO