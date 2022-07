On Wednesday, July 20, my son and I were in Wauseon for the Geobash at the fairgrounds. While we were out geocaching, my son’s car got stuck in some gravel on the side of a road. Four men stopped and helped get the car out. I don’t have their names and they refused any reward. I just wanted your community to know that you have helpful, kind residents and I hope they are repaid with a kindness down the road.

WAUSEON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO