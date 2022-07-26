Moving the Needle: Pay Equity for People of Color

20 Total Units in ideal location of Birmingham! Each property is made up of 10 two bedroom/1 bath Units. Features at 1400 20th Pl N include recently turned/updated units with fresh paint, new hardwood laminate flooring, new roof & updated exterior paint. 9 of the 10 Units at 1400 20th Pl N are on VA Vouchers that have passed inspection & been approved for $795/month. There is one traditional tenant who is currently on a month to month basis at $600/month. The 2nd complex is 2305 21st Ave N, MLS: , & features a metal roof, turned in 2020. This building features 7 units currently rented at $600/month, 1 at $650/month & 2 that are currently going through the process to fill with 2 additional VA Vouchers at $795/month. Tons of potential to increase rents immediately on this building. Seller is offering all 20 Units at $1,300,000 or $65K/Door. Contact your agent today to schedule a tour. Please do not disturb tenants.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO