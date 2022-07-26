Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd and Magoffin. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 805 PM EDT, flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paintsville, Prestonsburg, Salyersville, Mason, Allen, Dobson, Swamp Branch, Leander, Bonanza, Riceville, Patrick, Brainard, Denver, Fitz, Ballot, Dotson, Collista, East Point, Ivyton and Conley.
