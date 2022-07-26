ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial in deadly NH motorcycle crash begins

By Dana Casullo
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

Three years after a crash killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire, the trial of the truck driver accused of causing the crash gets underway Tuesday .

Prosecutors and lawyers for Volodymyr Zhukovskky made their opening arguments in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster. The trial was delayed last year because of the pandemic.

On Monday, jurors received instructions and heard statements from both sides before traveling a half hour east to the town of Randolph to visit the scene of the crash.

In June 2019, Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them. He faces charges of negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He is accused of driving under the influence when his pickup truck crossed the center line of U.S Route 2 in Randolph and collided with the group.

The crash involved members of Jarheads Motorcycle Club. Five Marine veterans and two of their loved ones were killed in the motorcycle crash.

  • Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contocook
  • Albert Mazza, 50, of Lee
  • Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord
  • Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington
  • Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island
  • Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts

Zhukovskyy has been in jail since the crash. One month before the crash, he was arrested in Connecticut on drunk driving charges.

Opening statements start at 9 am at in Lancaster.

