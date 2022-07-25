ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Murder Just South of Iowa Border is One Out of a Horror Movie

By Eliot Clough
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
irock935.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Kirksville, MO
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Kirksville, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Shooting#Cremation#Violent Crime#Ktvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy