ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newbern, AL

Newbern Library brings Betabox to Summer Reading Festival on Friday and Saturday

By WebEditor
greensborowatchman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Newbern Library presents its Summer Reading Festival on this Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, one of the highlights will be the Betabox Learning Lab trailer which will be open both days for students to participate in a variety of fun and educational handson STEM activities....

greensborowatchman.com

Comments / 0

Related
greensborowatchman.com

Second annual Black Belt Birding Festival will happen in Greensboro

Alabama Audubon has announced plans to host the second annual Black Belt Birding Festival in Greensboro, Alabama. Highlighting the birds, history, and culture of Alabama’s Black Belt region, the Black Belt Birding Festival is a popular offering from the storied conservation nonprofit’s Black Belt Birding Initiative, a program aimed at bringing the economic benefits of ecotourism to this stretch of rural Alabama.
GREENSBORO, AL
weddingchicks.com

An Historical Alabama Garden Party Affair at this Wedding in Selma

For this wedding in Selma, Alabama, the bride's inspiration sang "Spring" - from the arrangements to the colors, everything was bright, fun, and happy. The back lawn of Sturdivant Hall was designed using two tents with an open-air courtyard in between. The Grand Entrance tent was full of flowers that led guests inside. The courtyard was the setting for the guest tables and soft seating. Once the sun went down, the bistro lighting lit the courtyard beautifully. The second tent featured the stage and 20 ft. trees. The trees were up-lit to cast shadows of the leaves on the tent ceiling. But the show stopper of the reception space was the venues three-tier fountain which was filled with tulips, garden roses, bells of Ireland, and delphinium. The photos (taken by Leslie Hollingsworth Photography and filmed by Easton Film Co.) of this gorgeous day should not be missed and are all available in the full gallery here. Read on, also, to hear more about these incredible vendors - including Southern Styled Events and Tea Olive Designs (Floral & Event Design) - who brought together the perfect day!
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County Career Fair to be held tomorrow

A career fair will be held tomorrow at the Perry County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers to be present will be Surge Staffing, the Department of Corrections and Sowing Seeds of Hope. Refreshments will be served. The Courthouse is located at 300 Washington Street in Marion.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Edmundite Missions cooking class features Selma police chief as guest chef

If there is one thing we love in the South, it’s good, home cooked food. Couple that with good nutrition, and we all win. Good nutrition is the focus of Edmundite Missions, which is why they are hosting cooking classes at their Bullock Community & Recreation Center. The classes are facilitated by Chef Latonya Lawrence, director of the Missions’ Boscoe Nutrition Center. Her first class began with an invitation to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to join her as sous chef for the day.
SELMA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newbern, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
selmasun.com

Rural Health to host grand opening of new clinic on Aug. 12

Rural Health is relocating its Selma clinic to a larger building on Park Place and will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 12. The agency moved its clinic from Selma Avenue to a 7,000-square-foot medical building off Medical Parkway where it will offer medical, vision, dental, optometry, behavioral health and will add pediatrics.
SELMA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa First Responders To Host National Night Out Next Week

Six Tuscaloosa-area public safety organizations will band together to host National Night Out event next week, where families and children can meet the people responsible for protecting them and get a closeup look at the life-saving gear they use every day. The annual event is set to take place next...
selmasun.com

City of Marion holds government leaders program for youths

The City of Marion recently held a program with several partners for local youths educating them on government leadership. "The city of Marion has been fortunate to provide nearly forty-seven (47) young leaders throughout Perry County the opportunity to gain skillful knowledge, experience, build lifelong friendships and network with an understanding of the role of government and nonprofit leadership in our communities," said the city's Facebook page.
MARION, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Mcwane Science Center#Art#Newbern Library#The Betabox Learning Lab#Stem#K 12
greensborowatchman.com

Hale County Hospital’s – Hospital Corner

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, a time to show support to the millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. Currently, there are nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. Dementia affects parts of the brain which control thought, memory, and language. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.
GREENSBORO, AL
selmasun.com

Bush Hog donates zero-turn mower to their neighbors at Fire Station No. 2

The Selma Fire Department needed a lawnmower at Station No. 2, and Bush Hog delivered, literally. Station 2 sits in a triangle of land at the intersection of Selma Avenue and J.L. Chestnut Jr. Boulevard. Across Vine Street next to the station is a large empty lot where a house once stood, but it burned down years ago. The firefighters at Station 2 have been keeping this lot cut and cleaned off.
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

$810 million lottery jackpot up for grabs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Another drawing for the $810 million jackpot is tonight. Even after taxes the winner could easily walk away with hundreds of millions of dollars. We talked with a couple of people about the big jackpot. One says they’re driving over to buy a ticket, another is thinking about it.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa woman remembered seven years after her murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – A family is remembering a series of crimes that changed their lives seven years ago. On the afternoon of July 21, 2015, John Barry Hubbard entered Kandi Murphy’s home and shot her multiple times, fatally wounding her. Hubbard then kidnapped her sister Tammy Murphy, who was visiting the residence, and took her […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning shooting in Tuscaloosa left a man critically injured Wednesday. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to the call of a shooting at a lounge in the 1700 block of Culver Road. Sellers says the victim was treated and is now in stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

TPD: Man shot at Tuscaloosa lounge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot early Wednesday morning at a lounge, according to Tuscaloosa Police. Officers said TPD responded to a shooting at a lounge in the 1700 block of Culver Road around 1:20 a.m. Investigators said one man was shot and was critical. He was treated...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy