Benton County, WA

Fire Danger In Benton County Is Very High

By Dori Luzzo Gilmour
nwpb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire danger forecast for all of Benton County was raised to the level of VERY HIGH this week. This means restrictions for residents and farmers. Clark Posey spends most of his time inspecting new construction with his appointed position as the Fire Marshal for the county. Part of his job...

www.nwpb.org

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Benton County, WA
Benton County, WA
KEPR

KID pond overflows sending water towards Richland neighborhood

Richland, WA — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, two homes on Badger Mountain Loop in S. Richland were surprised to find a significant amount of water flowing through their backyards. According to a Kennewick Irrigation District official, a pond overtopped on Westcliffe Blvd. sending water down towards Badger Mountain...
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers Time to Use 4-Way Stop Rule Wednesday

Have you noticed all the road and signal work this summer in Yakima?. More road and signal work continues in the Yakima this week that could slow you down if you're driving in the city. Yakima city officials say they'll be upgrading a traffic signal Wednesday, July 27 at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Leave a Dog In a Hot Car in Yakima? You Could Face a Big Fine

The heat is on in the Yakima Valley and city officials are urging you to take care of your pets and leave them home not in your car. Last month Yakima City officials issued a warning to pet owners; even on an 85-degree day, leaving your pet in a vehicle for just seven minutes exposes them to temperatures reaching 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the interior of your vehicle reaches 120 degrees.
YAKIMA, WA
nwpb.org

Paid Ballot Observers In Benton County

The Benton County Auditor is testing a new paid ballot observer program this year using members of partisan and nonpartisan organizations. Inside the old Chuck e. Cheese building are the new offices for the Benton County Auditor. Instead of a ball pit, there s now a large chain link cage,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two treated for minor smoke inhalation after home catches fire

WALLA WALLA – A civilian and one firefighter were treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation after a single-story home caught fire Thursday night on the 600 block of North 11th Avenue. The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched at 7:48 p.m. As part of a mutual-aid agreement, Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Big Country News

Japanese Beetles Spreading in Central Washington

Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly. Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Port Of Kennewick Cancels Event Due To Excessive Heat

KENNEWICK, Wa.- The extreme heat forecast for this week has caused the Port of Kennewick to cancel the Columbia Gardens Phase 2 Celebration, that was scheduled for July 28 at 2 pm. With temperatures expected to be in the triple digits all weekend, the Port felt they had no choice,...
KENNEWICK, WA

