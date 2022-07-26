NFL reporter confirms bad news regarding Chiefs training camp

atozsports.com
Larry
4d ago
Brown Jr needs to re-evaluate at this point he tried to make a bigger deal than what's available for him . He should wise and just his 16 mil before it becomes a whole lot less and winds up missing more games or not play at all and does nobody any good
Reply
3
Julie Fortner
3d ago
let him go..I am sick on how these players want more more more money. the money they receive is unimaginable.I am sure there are players who would be grateful to have a job.
Reply
2
Chuckie D.
4d ago
There’s plenty of winners out there. Most NFL wannabe’s would settle for a humble but meaningful paycheck to play. Unfortunately the fans prefer Collegiate proven players. Not everyone has that kind of opportunity. There’s a Diamond in the rough out there per se not yet made the cut or polished academically either.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Meet the Newest member of Sack Nation.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Comments / 13